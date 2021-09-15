Vermilion County’s death toll from COVID-19 since the pandemic began 18 months ago has reached 174 with the report of two more deaths this week.
Health officials reported the deaths — to a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s — on Tuesday evening.
More than 100 new cases have also been reported. On Tuesday, there were 17 new cases reported — two residents in their 60s, one in their 50s, three in their 40s, one in their 30s, two teens, five grade-school-aged children, and three pre-schoolers. That brings the local COVID-19 case total since the pandemic began to 12,212, 195 of which are active.
There are currently 31 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
On Monday, there were 88 new cases reported — one resident in their 70s, three in their 60s, five in their 50s, seven in their 40s, seven in their 30s, 15 in their 20s, 21 teens, 17 grade-school-aged children, four pre-schoolers, two toddlers, and six infants.
Vermilion County’s COVID-19 transmission status remains high as infections continue to mount.
The county’s current vaccination rate continues to be among the lowest in the state at 35.83% of the population. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 54.13%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.