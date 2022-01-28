New COVID-19 cases continue to mount, with 357 new cases reported in the past two days.
Health officials also records two more deaths, raising the Vermilion County death toll since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 264.
In the 24-hour period between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, 174 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county.
In the 24-hour period between noon Thursday and noon Friday, 183 new cases were reported.
In the past 14 days, the county has seen 3,191 new cases reported, raising the total case count since the pandemic began to 26,492.
In the last seven days, 42 people have been admitted to a hospital with COVID-19.
Vermilion County’s COVID-19 vaccination rates remains low compared to most other counties in the state
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
Vermilion County’s current vaccination rate is 41.14% of the population. That’s the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 62%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Watch for announcements about clinics.
Clinics currently on the schedule are:
• Mary Miller Junior High School, 414 W. West St., Georgetown, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Vaccines available: kids 5-11 and Pfizer for 12+, Moderna and J&J. Boosters available. This is a state clinic.
• Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., Danville, Saturday, Feb. 5, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Vaccines available: kids 5-11 and Pfizer for 12+, Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J. Boosters available. This is a state clinic.
• Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St., Danville, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Vaccines available: Pfizer for 12+, Moderna and J&J. Boosters available. This is a state clinic.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
