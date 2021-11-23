DANVILLE — COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more Vermilion County residents — a man in his 80s and a man in his 60s.
Health officials reported the deaths Monday afternoon. The local death toll since the pandemic began 20 months ago has now reached 205.
Also reported on Monday were 302 new COVID-19 cases — eight residents in their 80s, 15 in their 70s, 18 in their 60s, 32 in their 50s, 39 in their 40s, 61 in their 30s, 51 in their 20s, 39 teens, 23 grade-school-aged children, seven pre-schoolers, and nine infants. That brings the total local cases since the pandemic began in early 2020 to 15,493, 408 of which are active.
There are currently 19 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The county’s current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 38.86% of the population. That’s the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 57.64%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and older. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
With children ages 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the health department recommends parents consult family doctors and pediatricians for obtaining the vaccine.
Starting next week, there will be COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
