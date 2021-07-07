DANVILLE — Vermilion County’s death toll from COVID-19 since the pandemic began reached 149 this week with the report of two more deaths — both of whom were men in their 90s.
Health officials also reported 16 new COVID-19 cases — three residents in their 90s, one in their 80s, two in their 70s, four in their 50s, three in their 40s, one in their 20s, and two teens. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 10,095, 30 of which are active.
Last week eight new cases had been reported — one resident in their 70s, one in their 60s, two in their 50s, one in their 40s, two in their 20s, and one pre-schooler.
There are currently five county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
The health department will be conducting one COVID-19 vaccination clinic per month at the health department beginning this month. For registration information, visit www.vchd.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be allowed up until 30 minutes before the end of clinic times, officials said.
Upcoming clinics at the health department will be:
• July 14 — This will be Johnson and Johnson from 10-11 a.m. and Moderna from 11 a.m.-noon.
• August 11 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
• September 8 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
