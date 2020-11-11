Two men in their 80s are the 16th and 17th COVID-19-related deaths in Vermilion County.
Health officials reported the deaths Tuesday afternoon, as well as 58 new cases in the county. Of those cases, six residents are in their 70s, 10 in their 60s, nine in their 50s, six in their 40s, 13 in their 30s, five in their 20s, three teens, four grade-school-aged children, and two toddlers.
Tuesday’s totals bring the county to 1,983 positive cases — 236 of which are active — since the pandemic began in March.
On Wednesday, 45 new cases were reported — one resident in their 90s, two in their 80s, two in their 70s, three in their 60s, five in their 50s, 10 in their 40s, six in their 30s, eight in their 20s, two teens, five grade-school-aged children, and one pre-schooler).
Wednesday’s totals bring the county to a total of 2,028 positive cases — 250 of which are active.
There are currently 23 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
