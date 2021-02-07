A Vermilion County woman in her 80 and a man in his 60s are the latest victims of COVID-19, raising the county's toll since the pandemic began to 96.
Health officials reported the deaths Friday night.
Also reported were 148 new cases of the virus — two residents in their 90s, three in their 80s, eight in their 70s, 10 in their 60s, 25 in their 50s, 19 in their 40s, 18 in their 30s, 24 in their 20s, 20 teens, 15 grade-school-aged children, two pre-schoolers, one toddlers, and one infant. That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began almost a year ago to 7,806 positive cases.
There are currently 14 Vermilion County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized and 547 active cases in the county.
The Mobile COVID-Testing Team returned to the health department this weekend. It reported 12 tests given on Saturday and the team returned on Sunday.
As of Saturday evening, the state was reporting that the local health department and its health care partners had given 7,492 vaccine doses to Vermilion County residents. The state also reports that 925 county residents have been fully vaccinated (first and second doses).
