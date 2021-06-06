A 30-year-old Danville man is in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting early Sunday. A 23-year-old Danville woman also suffered gunshot wounds in the incident and is reported in stable condition.
Danville police report they were called to an area in the 600 block of North Beard Street on the city's east side after receiving a call of shots fired at about 4 a.m. Police say they found the man with gunshot wounds when they arrived and transported him to an area hospital. While at the scene of the shooting, police say they were informed that the second victim, the woman, had arrived at OSF emergency room with a gunshot wound to her shoulder.
Police say their investigation indicates there was a party at the residence when an altercation broke out between two males, one of which is the male gunshot victim. During the fight, a suspect began firing a handgun and the two victims were struck by the gunfire.
Police are not releasing information about the suspect or whether the suspect is in custody or at large.
No other injuries have been reported from the incident.
Police are declining to release any further information at this time. They are asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to call Danville police at 217-431-2250, or call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
