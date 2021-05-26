A Vermilion County woman in her 90s and another in her 60s have died of COVID-19.
The health department announced the deaths Tuesday evening. They raise the local death toll since the pandemic began 15 months ago to 137.
Health officials also announced 69 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past two days.
On Tuesday, 33 of those cases were recorded — three residents in their 90s, five in their 60s, five in their 50s, four in their 40s, five in their 30s, two in their 20s, six teens, two grade-school-aged children, and one infant. That raised the total cases since the pandemic began to 9,851, 159 of which are active.
There are currently 13 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
On Monday, 36 news cases were reported — two residents in their 70s, four in their 60s, six in their 50s, four in their 40s, six in their 30s, four in their 20s, six teens, two grade-school-aged children, and two pre-schoolers).
The health department will conduct a vaccination clinic today from 9 a.m. until noon. Adults who are eligible will be able to receive either the Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the clinic. People can register for the clinic at www.vchd.org, or can call 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264.
Masks will be required at the event.
The Illinois National Guard has been assisting at the county clinics but those personnel will only be assisting with clinics for the next few weeks. Health officials urge those who are interested in getting COVID-19 vaccinations to do so sooner rather than later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.