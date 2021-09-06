DANVILLE — Two more Vermilion County residents have died of COVID-19, raising the local death toll since the pandemic began 18 months ago to 165.
The deaths were two men, one in his 70s, the other in his 60s.
Health officials on Friday reported 111 new cases — two residents in their 90s, three in their 80s, six in their 70s, seven in their 60s, 15 in their 50s, seven in their 40s, 17 in their 30s, 15 in their 20s, 11 teens, 18 grade-school-aged children, seven pre-schoolers, one toddler, and two infants. That brigs the total since the pandemic began to 11,813, 321 of which are active.
There are currently 36 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Vermilion County’s COVID-19 transmission status remains high.
The county’s current vaccination rate continues to be among the lowest in the state at 34.83% of the population. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 53.18%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
