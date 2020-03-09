PERRYSVILLE, Ind. — Two children died Sunday night from injuries suffered in a crash at Indiana Route 32 and Indiana Route 63.
According to a release from Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps, Saliea D. Davis, 27, of Russellville, Ky., was eastbound in a 2004 Pontiac Montana minivan on Route 32 at 10:30 p.m. EDT. As she crossed Route 63 southbound lanes, her vehicle was struck by a southbound 2006 Volvo semi with trailer driven by Blagovest Manov, 50, of Mt. Prospect, Ill.
According to video obtained at the scene, Davis failed to stop at Route SR 32 before crossing Route 63 and crossed in front of the southbound semi-tractor and trailer, police said. The semi struck the van on the driver side just behind the driver’s seat.
The Davis vehicle continued eastbound and came to rest in the drainage ditch just east of the intersection. The semi-tractor came to rest in the median of Route 63.
Two juveniles ages 5 and 7 believed to be Davis' children were pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene, according to the release.
Another 9-year-old male had life-threatening injuries and was flown to Riley’s Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.
Saliea Davis, her 17-year-old daughter and a 5-month-old infant were transported by ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital of Champaign, Ill., for non-life threatening injuries.
Northbound and southbound lanes of Route 63 were closed for several hours. Much of the traffic was able to be rerouted east on Depot Street and then north on Jackson Street (County Road 200 E) to County Road 1300 North and to U.S. Route 136 and then back to Route 63.
Indiana State Police from Lafayette district were called to the scene for reconstruction. The investigation continues.
Deputy Keith Warner is the investigating officer, assisted by officers from Vermillion County Sheriff's Office, Fountain County Sheriff's Office, Covington Police, Indiana State Police and Vermillion County Emergency Management Agency. Perrysville Fire and Rescue, Cayuga, Ind., Fire and Rescue, Illiana EMS, Fountain County EMS and two Lifeline helicopters also responded.
