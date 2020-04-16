DANVILLE — Police have made two arrests in the April 7, 2020, shooting of a teenager.
Tracy DePratt, 35, and Joseph R. Hernandez, 23, both of Danville, are being held at the Public Safety Building, according to a Thursday press release issued by Comm. Josh Webb.
Police had responded to a call of shots fired at 3:11 p.m. in the area of State and Main.
Officers discovered a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to his foot. Witnesses told police the victim was outside a residence when a black-colored car drove past him and someone from the vehicle fired a shot.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life threatening wound.
Detectives gathered evidence and witness statements and were able to identify two suspects — DePratt and Hernandez.
Hernandez was identified as the person responsible for firing shots, and DePratt was identified as the driver of the vehicle, Webb said in the release.
At 2:43 a.m. Tuesday, DePratt was taken into custody by Vermilino County Sheriff’s Deputies during a traffic stop in Westville.
Hernandez was taken into custody at a residence in the 1300 block of East Williams at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday by Danville detectives.
DePratt is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm with a bond of $400,000 at 10 percent.
Hernandez is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, with a bond of $500,000 at 10 percent.
