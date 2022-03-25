On Thursday, Danville police announced two arrests in connection with the 2018 murder of 18-year-old Jeremiaha Deneal of Danville.
Police said Aeron Clark, 23, of Danville, and Aerick Clark, 23, of Las Vegas, N.V., were taken into custody on March 5 by the United States Marshals Service in Las Vegas.
The twin brothers were extradited back to Vermilion County on Wednesday, and on Thursday, they were arraigned in Vermilion County Court on charges of first-degree murder with their bonds set at $5 million.
Police said they do not expect any further arrests in relation to this case.
Just after 8 a.m. on January 11, 2018, Danville police responded to the 1000 block of Glenwood Drive for a report of a vehicle parked in the road with the engine running.
Upon arrival, officers checked the vehicle and located Deneal, who was found deceased inside the vehicle.
An autopsy was later conducted and determined that Deneal had died from a single gunshot wound to his head.
An investigation into Deneal’s death was conducted, and during that investigation two suspects were identified as Aeron and Aerick Clark.
Further inquiries into this case or the charges filed against Aeron Clark and Aerick Clark can be directed to the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office, who is prosecuting this case with the assistance of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.
