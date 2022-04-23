DANVILLE — Visitors to the Bunker Hill Historic Area at Kennekuk County Park will see one historic piece missing.
The O’Leary’s Dining Car has been removed from the site.
Vermilion County Conservation District Executive Director Jamie Pasquale said the train car was dismantled and hauled away for scrap. A frame was all that remained, he said Friday morning.
The dining car was built in Chicago by the Pullman Company in 1947. It had been attached to O’Leary’s restaurant on North Gilbert Street in Danville until it was relocated around 2004.
The VCCD board of trustees started discussions two years ago about what to do with the train car that’s in very bad condition, rusting and falling apart, having heating and cooling issues and had windows busted out by rocks.
It was becoming a liability issue, Pasquale said.
Pasquale said it was harder finding replacement parts, and the train car was hardly used. It had been used from time to time as a changing room when someone rented the barn for a wedding or event.
“It doesn’t get used. It’s a long skinny building,” he said, adding that it was very limited in what the district could do with it.
Pasquale said the board tried to sell it. They advertised it and no one bid. He said they tried to contact Bryant’s and Mervis too, but there was not much interest. The VCCD found a local contractor to dismantle the train car and haul it in for scrap, he said.
There were also concerns about the cost of moving it, and Pasquale said there were questions if the train car would’ve survived another move.
