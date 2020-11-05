In 2019, the Vermilion County Toys for Tots program supported 1,698 children and distributed 7,528 toys.
This year, with the coronavirus pandemic, more people unemployed and more families struggling financially, the program is expected to see more of a need.
"We're trying to prepare for a minimum of 2,000 children," said coordinator Megan Montgomery. "If need be, we will figure out a way to get more (toys and monetary donations). Right now, I'm trying to make sure we have enough."
The program, operated by volunteers, is through the Marine Corps League in Danville. They collect new and unwrapped toys as well as donations to purchase toys that go to children in Vermilion County and also Fountain and Warren counties in Indiana.
Sign-ups for families in Danville have already started at the Salvation Army, 855 E. Fairchild St. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays through Nov. 24.
Needed information/paperwork: photo identification, proof of everyone in household with dates of birth, proof of income, all monthly bills and proof of residency.
Sign-ups in Indiana: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 at the Veedersburg Fire Station, 100 S. Main St., Veedersburg; 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at West Lebanon Public Library, 200 N. High St., West Lebanon; and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at Attica Public Library, 305 S. Perry St., Attica. Photo identification, proof of everyone in household with dates of birth and proof of residency (utility bill with matching address) are needed.
In the first two days this week, the Salvation Army signed up about 70 children in Danville, according to Montgomery.
Montgomery said they know a lot of people want to sign up online, but due to the verification process and limited program volunteers, they can't.
This year, there are some other changes with the program.
"We are changing it a little bit," Montgomery said. "It has always been a one-day distribution in the past."
This year will see a two-day distribution of toys to families in Danville.
"We are expecting more families to need help," Montgomery said.
To handle the expected increase in families, and deal with coronavirus capacity restrictions, they will limit the number of family members they can have at distribution each day.
She said the volunteers plan to spread out the tables of toys and items as much as they can, to not have so many people close together.
Montgomery said they also will not be able to let people sit inside and wait. Family members will have to wait outside.
"We can't take that risk. We're trying to be cautious," she said.
Toy donation boxes also are already placed at businesses throughout the area, with more expected to be set out.
"We're still having businesses ask for them," Montgomery said.
Locations include Dollar General, which is a national sponsor, with all the local stores having boxes; in addition to Family Dollar.
"A lot of bars and restaurants have even agreed to take cash donation boxes," Montgomery added. That's the first time the cash donation boxes have been in the community.
She said that is a way to do something to come up with more donations.
Montgomery said about every small town in Vermilion County has at least one donation box or monetary box/jar, with businesses that can take them.
Those who want to support the program can also go to the Vermilion County Toys for Tots website at danville-il.toysfortots.org.
There are links to donate online, sign up to volunteer, become a toy drop-off site and find drop-off sites.
"It will stay with us," Montgomery said of the financial donations staying local.
She said they also have Amazon.com wish lists for toys, electronics and other items that people can purchase off of. The toys will be shipped directly to the local program. Links for the different children age groups can be found on the local Toys for Tots website.
Montgomery added they are collecting toys for children up to age 14 this year. The age limit has varied with the program.
"It's just easy peasy," she said.
A toy drive, partnering with WCIA, also is tentatively planned for Dec. 10 at Carle.
"You can just see it; people are struggling, and people are not doing well," she said. "We just want to make sure kids have a good Christmas."
