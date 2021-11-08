DANVILLE — The Danville Area Convention and Visitors’ Bureau has released the results of an economic impact study, commissioned on an annual basis by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity/ Bureau of Tourism.
“COVID-19 has impacted the travel industry in a way we have never seen before,” said Jeanie Cooke, executive director of the DACVB. ”Overall spending by non-residents in Danville/Vermilion County dropped $13.3 million in one year, going from $97.4 million in 2019 to $84.1 million in 2020. Lodging, food and beverage, recreation, retail, and transportation (includes motor fuel) were all impacted. The hardest hit was transportation, dropping from 2019’s $45.2 million to 2020’s $39.7 million. Lodging followed with a $3.8 million decrease, while food and beverage dropped $1.8 million. Retail posted a $6.1 million decline rounding off from 7.1 to 6.1.
“Since the start of the state’s Certified Convention & Visitors’ Bureau program in 1984, tourism has provided a steady source of income for our community,” Cooke said. “It will be a slow climb back as travel returns, and our source of funding, derived from hotel/motel tax begins to rise and be re-reinvested back into the industry to ensure growth. Visitors represent much more than just cash in our pockets. It is first-time jobs and careers at all levels. It is capital investment, taxes, quality of life, preservation, revitalization, and sharing our sense of place.”
