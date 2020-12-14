COVID-19 has now claimed 53 Vermilion County residents as the virus continues to surge across the state and nation.
County health officials reported one new death on Friday evening, two on Saturday and two more on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 53.
The reported Friday death involved a woman in her 90s. The deaths reported Saturday included one man in his 90s and one man in his 60s. The Sunday reported deaths included a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March reached 4,229, with new cases reported Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
There are currently 339 active local cases and 42 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
The Sunday report involved 23 cases — one resident in their 90s, four in their 80s, one in their 60s, five in their 50s, two in their 40s, four in their 30s, four in their 20s, one teen, three grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, and one toddler.
The Saturday report involved 115 new cases — four residents in their 90s, four in their 80s, 10 in their 70s, two in their 60s, 15 in their 50s, 26 in their 40s, 22 in their 30s, 12 in their 20s, 14 teens, three grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, one toddler, and one infant.
The Friday report involved 65 new cases — one resident in their 90s, three in their 80s, five in their 70s, two in their 60s, nine in their 50s, 10 in their 40s, 11 in their 30s, 13 in their 20s, seven teens, one grade-school-aged child, two pre-schoolers, and one toddler.
