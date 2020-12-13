COVID-19 has now claimed 51 Vermilion County residents as the virus continues to surge across the state and nation.
County health officials reported one new death on Friday evening and two more on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 51.
The reported Friday death involved a woman in her 90s. The deaths reported Saturday included one man in his 90s and one man in his 60s.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March reached 4,206, with new cases reported Friday and Saturday.
The Saturday report involved 115 new cases — four residents in their 90s, four in their 80s, 10 in their 70s, two in their 60s, 15 in their 50s, 26 in their 40s, 22 in their 30s, 12 in their 20s, 14 teens, three grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, one toddler, and one infant.
There are currently 328 active local cases and 42 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
The Friday report involved 65 new cases — one resident in their 90s, three in their 80s, five in their 70s, two in their 60s, nine in their 50s, 10 in their 40s, 11 in their 30s, 13 in their 20s, seven teens, one grade-school-aged child, two pre-schoolers, and one toddler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.