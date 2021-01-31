Health officials are reporting 178 new cases of COVID-19 since last Wednesday,
On Sunday, 79 cases were reported, three residents in their 80s, one in their 70s, 10 in their 60s, 15 in their 50s, 11 in their 40s, 12 in their 30s, nine in their 20s, eight teens, nine grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler,
Last Wednesday, officials reported 99 new cases, three residents in their 80s, 10 in their 70s, 12 in their 60s, eight in their 50s, 16 in their 40s, 16 in their 30s, 17 in their 20s, seven teens, six grade-school-aged children, three pre-schoolers, and one infant.
Those cases bring the total since the pandemic began last March to 7,428.
The health department announced that the Mobile COVID-Testing Team will return to the front parking lot of the health department on Saturday and Sunday.
There will also be three vaccination clinics at the department this week, focusing on second-dose vaccinations for health-care providers and first-dose vaccinations for educators.
