Health officials on Saturday afternoon reported 106 new COVID-19 positive cases in Vermilion County.
The new cases brought the total of infections since the pandemic began in March to 2,999.
Of the new cases, four are residents in their 80s, two in their 70s, 10 in their 60s, 14 in their 50s, 18 in their 40s, 12 in their 30s, 22 in their 20s, 14 teens, three grade-school-aged children, three toddlers, and four infants. There are currently 254 active cases in the county. Among the active cases, 29 county residents are hospitalized.
Health department official Douglas Toole stated in a news release Saturday he expects positive cases to remain high in coming weeks.
"I would not be surprised to see 100 new cases or more reported routinely starting in December," Toole said.
