DANVILLE — COVID-19 has now claimed 54 Vermilion County residents as the virus continues to surge across the state and nation.
County health officials reported one new death on Friday evening, two on Saturday, two more on Sunday, and one on Monday, bringing the death toll to 54.
The reported Friday death involved a woman in her 90s. The deaths reported Saturday included one man in his 90s and one man in his 60s. The Sunday reported deaths included a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s. Monday’s reported death was a man in his 60s.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March reached 4,250, with new cases reported through Monday.
There are currently 295 active local cases and 33 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
There were 21 new cases Monday — two residents in their 80s, four in their 70s, five in their 60s, five in their 50s, three in their 30s, one in their 20s, and one teen.
The Sunday report involved 23 cases — one resident in their 90s, four in their 80s, one in their 60s, five in their 50s, two in their 40s, four in their 30s, four in their 20s, one teen, three grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, and one toddler.
The Saturday report involved 115 new cases — four residents in their 90s, four in their 80s, 10 in their 70s, two in their 60s, 15 in their 50s, 26 in their 40s, 22 in their 30s, 12 in their 20s, 14 teens, three grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, one toddler, and one infant.
The Friday report involved 65 new cases — one resident in their 90s, three in their 80s, five in their 70s, two in their 60s, nine in their 50s, 10 in their 40s, 11 in their 30s, 13 in their 20s, seven teens, one grade-school-aged child, two pre-schoolers, and one toddler.
