Health officials reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Of those cases, one resident is in their 80s, seven in their 70s, 10 in their 60s, 18 in their 50s, nine in their 40s, 17 in their 30s, 22 in their 20s, five teens, two grade-school children, one pre-schooler, and one toddler.
Those cases bring the county's total to 4,026 positive cases — 322 of which are active — since the pandemic began in March.
There are currently 42 COVID-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized. The death toll remains at 48.
