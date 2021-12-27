I suppose it’s not a coincidence that as I was home with my family with positive COVID-19 test results, my interview for the week happens to be a Vermilion County COVID nurse – Toni Chase. When Toni was nominated, the words “within five minutes of meeting her, you will love her” rang to be very true. As I was interviewing her about her life, she took the time to ask me questions about my family and make sure we have everything we need as we are quarantining over Christmas.
Toni was born and raised in Danville. She went through the Danville District 118 school system and graduated from the nursing program at Danville Area Community College in 1980. After school, she married her high school sweetheart who joined the military and moved them around the world for twelve years. They lived places like Germany, Washington State, North Carolina, and the list goes on. “That was such a fun time in our lives,” Chase says as she reminisces. During these years, the couple had three sons and a daughter, and are now expecting their ninth grandbaby.
After her husband’s military career, the couple decided to come back “home” so that their kids could see their grandparents. “This is where we were raised, so we will stay here. Our family brought us back.” Toni has had an extensive career in nursing here in Vermilion County. She’s cared for a variety of patients from birth to death. “I feel like my gift has always been nurturing. I’ve taken care of so many amazing people. I’ve been able to be an educator; I’ve been able to pray for my patients; I’ve gotten close to many of my patients over time.”
Toni was the COVID nurse from the time the pandemic hit. She has been educated and been able to educate others because she lived it from day one. “As I learned I was able to share and give assurance that they will get through it.” With this experience and knowledge, she has been able to bring her services to her church’s congregation at Ridgeview Baptist Church. “All of our members have my number. I’m the resource for them.” Not only does Toni serve as the church parish nurse, she has been a youth leader for the last 15 years teaching kids through mission trips and the food pantry. She wants to give as much as she can to our community through her strengths.
“Being born and raised here, I see where people are working hard right now to improve our community. I love my hometown. I see our community growing and improving, working together and not dividing into groups. I love seeing our community come together and make it what it can be again.”
Thank you, Toni, for the nurturing you give to our community, and for the nurturing you gave to my family when we had only just met. You are a special person, and we appreciate you.
