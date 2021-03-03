TILTON – An approximately nine-month bridge replacement project is expected to begin in Tilton in the next few days.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that a $5.3 million Rebuild Illinois project to replace the Tilton Road bridge over Interstate 74, just west of exit 215 near Danville and near Tilton Village Hall and the UAW in Tilton, will begin, weather permitting, Saturday, March 6.
Preliminary work may start this weekend, with potential traffic control. Lane closures are expected to start Monday, March 8.
The project involves replacing the Tilton Road bridge as well as construction of retaining walls along the interstate. Intermittent lane closures on I-74 and a complete closure of Tilton Road will be required.
The project will be complete by the end of November, weather permitting, according to an IDOT press release.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.
Tilton officials list alternate routes: Route 1 and I 74; Route 1 and Ramp Road; and G Street Exit will be effected periodically. Tilton Ball Park will not be used for a detour due to ball park traffic and the sewer plant project.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
During the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year one included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway and 128 bridges along with 228 additional safety improvements.
For IDOT District 5 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict5 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
