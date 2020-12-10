TILTON — The holiday spirit will be in the air in Tilton this weekend with its first Christmas Parade on Saturday and its annual Senior Christmas Dinner on Sunday.
The parade starts around 4:45 p.m. Saturday at the Tilton Community Center, 612 W. 5th St.
The Village of Tilton has invited people to participate and decorate a vehicle, golf cart or float.
Line-up begins at the community center. The parade will proceed to the Tilton Ball Park Winter Wonderland.
The public is invited to join Santa and Mrs. Claus as they arrive at the park for the tree lighting.
According to one of the organizers, Sherry Overcast, “Jeanine Kingore and Brenda Finley are the masterminds and decided last year that we needed to have a parade this year. Tilton is a very close-knit community and we love to volunteer.”
The parade route will start at the community center on Catlin-Tilton Road and end at the Tilton ball park where the village will light up its annual Winter Wonderland.
“There are dozens of colorful displays that can be enjoyed as you leisurely drive through the park with each year more lights being added. You can tune into WITY while you drive through,” according to Overcast.
Businesses also were requested to participate and spread the word about the parade. Lupita’s Restaurant and Thomas Excavating are two participants, in addition to SouthSide Nazarene Church.
“We will have a float with Santa’s Workshop toward the end, right before Santa and Mrs. Claus in their sleigh. We do have some individuals that are going to decorate their vehicles and more than likely a few golf carts,” she said.
Organizers hope the weather holds out.
Winter Wonderland 2020 light display hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 18-27 at the Tilton ball park.
The village also will have its annual Tilton Senior Christmas Dinner on Sunday. Usually it is hosted at the Tilton Community Center, but with COVID-19, they decided to do delivery this year. Sign-up has already occurred.
“We have volunteers that will bag up the meals and our Tilton police officers will be delivering with their Santa hats on. Last year we had a packed house serving 160 seniors and we have 140 already signed up for this year’s dinner. We plan to form an assembly line passing the food container down the line (all wearing masks and gloves) and load up the patrol cars and off they go,” according to Overcast.
