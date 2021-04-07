The COVID-19 death toll in Vermilion County reached 125 with the reports in recent days of three new deaths.
Health officials reported that the deaths involved one woman in her 70s, a man in his 90s, and a man in his 60s.
Last week was the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in the county.
More new cases of the virus were also reported earlier this week. On Tuesday, there were 14 new cases reported involving one resident in their 70s, one in their 60s, one in their 40s, four in their 30s, two in their 20s, one teen, three grade-school-aged children, and one pre-schooler. On Monday, 11 new cases were reported involving two residents in their 70s, one in their 50s, two in their 40s, one in their 30s, two in their 20s, and three teens.
That brings the total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 8,877, 250 of which are active.
There are currently two local residents hospitalized with the virus.
COVID-19 vaccines continue to be administered in the county. The Vermilion County Health Department reported that 199 people were vaccinated on Monday, 170 first-dose Moderna vaccinations, and 29 second-dose Pfizer vaccinations.
A second-dose Moderna vaccine clinic will be conducted today at the Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville. There will be a one-shot Johnson & Johnson clinic on Saturday. Those who are interested can register for the J&J clinic now at www.vchd.org or by calling 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264.
Carle, in partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Vermilion County Public Health Department, continues to offer walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments this week for those who live or work in Vermilion County.
The clinics will occur Friday and Saturday from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. To schedule, call 217-902-6100. Appointments are recommended. Walk-ins are assigned based on availability.
Vermilion County is now vaccinating anyone 18 or older who lives or works in Vermilion County.
