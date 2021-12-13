The fall COVID-19 surge in Vermilion County has claimed the lives of three more residents as cases continue to mount.
The deaths were reported late Friday and include a woman in her 90s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 60s. That raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 218.
Health officials also reported 176 new cases — one resident in their 90s, four in their 80s, 11 in their 70s, 28 in their 60s, 28 in their 50s, 23 in their 40s, 26 in their 30s, 20 in their 20s, 16 teens, 16 grade-school-aged children, two preschoolers, and one infant. That brings total cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 16,738, 628 of which are active.
There are currently 46 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The county’s current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 39.42% of the population. That’s the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 59.41%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities this week to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
One is today (Tuesday), Dec. 14, from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. at the Catlin Village Hall, 109 Sandusky St., Catlin. All three booster vaccine types are available. This clinic is provided by the state.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, there will a clinic from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club (hosted by Aetna Better Health of Illinois), 850 N. Griffin, Danville. Vaccines are available for kids, and Pfizer available for those ages 12 and up. This clinic is provided by the state.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
With children ages 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the health department recommends parents consult family doctors and pediatricians for obtaining the vaccine.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
