Vermilion County's death toll from COVID-19 reached 195 this week with the deaths of three more local residents.
Health officials said the deaths, which were announced on Wednesday, were to a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 50s.
The deaths were announced along with a report of more than 120 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the virus surge continues to simmer throughout the Midwest.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 34 new cases — one resident in their 70s, three in their 60s, two in their 50s, six in their 40s, five in their 30s, three in their 20s, eight teens, five grade-school-aged children, and one infant. On Thursday, they reported 90 cases — one resident in their 80s, five in their 70s, nine in their 60s, 13 in their 50s, 19 in their 40s, 10 in their 30s, 13 in their 20s, 14 teens, five grade-school-aged children, and one pre-schooler.
The cases breing the total since the pandemic began 19 months ago to 13,640, 356 of which are active.
There are currently 13 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19
While there continues to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
Vermilion County's COVID-19 transmission status remains high as infections mount.
The county's current vaccination rate continues to be among the lowest in the state at 37.58% of the population. Illinois' overall vaccination rate is 56.07%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
