Vermilion County's COVID-19 death toll reached 121 this weekend as three more deaths were reported by the county health department.
The victims are two men in their 80s, and one man in his 50s.
Health officials also reported 114 new cases of the virus over the past few days — one resident in their 90s, three in their 80s, five in their 70s, 17 in their 60s, 15 in their 50s, 18 in their 40s, 19 in their 30s, 20 in their 20s, five teens, eight grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, one toddler, and an infant. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began a year ago to 8,687, 279 of which are active.
There are currently six Vermilion County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, health officials reported.
Vaccination clinics will be ramping up this week. Starting Monday, vaccination clinics will occur six days a weeks for several weeks.
"Our staff and volunteers are working overtime to make this happen, and we are being aided by some of our community partners, by additional vaccine and supplies from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, and by personnel from the Illinois National Guard," stated Doug Toole, public health administrator, in a press release. "The Guard has been instrumental in the planning of these clinics, and will be a vital part of their operation."
Toole stated that adults who live or work in Vermilion County and who are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccination to take advantage of this temporary influx of resources. In addition to healthcare providers and pharmacies, he said adults can receive vaccinations at local clinics by clicking on the registration link at www.vchd.org or by calling 431-2662, ext. 263 or 264.
State statistics indicate that 8,012 Vermilion County residents have been fully vaccinated. That represents more than 10% of the community is fully vaccinated. When considering only the adult population, the number is closer to 15%.
