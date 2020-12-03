The COVID-19 death toll has reached 43 in Vermilion County as 167 new positive cases of the coronavirus were reported on Thursday by health officials.
Three deaths were announced Thursday which involved a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s.
Of the 167 new positive cases reported on Thursday, four are residents in their 80s, four in their 70s, 12 in their 60s, 26 in their 50s, 32 in their 40s, 34 in their 30s, 33 in their 20s, 12 teens, seven grade-school children, and three pre-schoolers. The new cases bring the total since the pandemic began in March to 3,478 positive cases — 277 of which are active.
Health officials reported there are currently 34 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized. They also reminded residents that the Mobile COVID-Testing Team will be back at the Health Department parking lot on Sunday, Dec 6.
