DANVILLE — Danville School District 118 School Board President Randal Ashton Wednesday night reported the district had at least 13 interested applicants to fill two vacancies on the board of education.
There had been a few more hours to get in an application, with Wednesday's deadline.
Names of the applicants have not been released yet, but one person speaking at the meeting, local attorney Bethany Hager, who also works with the local Women's Care Clinic, said she was one of the 13.
Hager told the board that D118 staff members have approached her seeking legal help in what to do with the COVID-19 mandates and requirements.
Hager asked the board to take care of the people here. The problems stem from Springfield, but solutions can be local, she said.
Ashton said about the school board candidate applications, "we have already stared going over them."
Decisions will be made about how and who they will interview in the next couple weeks, he added.
"We look forward to talking to them," Ashton said.
The selection process will be conducted by the board with the appointments made no later than Nov. 10.
Ashton expects a final decision way before Nov. 10.
School board members Bill Dobbles and Lon Henderson recently resigned.
A board member must be a registered voter and reside in the district’s voting area. The term to be filled will begin in October 2021 and continue through April 2024.
Board members are not paid.
Interested applicants were to complete the candidate information sheet and candidate questionnaire on the school district’s website at www.danville118.org, under board of education.
