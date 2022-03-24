Third graders from Schlarman Academy’s south campus hosted a live wax museum on March 16, led by third grade teacher, Laurie Sermersheim. Students chose famous Americans to research and dressed up as their chosen figures to present their research. Attendees “activated” each presentation by donating money, which in turn was donated to the Dwelling Place. The Dwelling Place is an advocate for the homeless and those near homelessness in Vermilion County.
Schlarman Academy student Nolan Cahill dressed as Milton Hershey, founder of the Hershey Company.
Third grader Leah Janosik dressed as the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Aria Beninato dressed as Amelia Earhart. Earhart was one of the world's most celebrated aviators. She was also the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.
Third grader Kymarie Staple dressed as Rosa Parks. Parks was a civil rights activist best known for her role in the Montgomery, Ala. bus boycott, where she was arrested for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white person.
