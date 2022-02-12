Millions of Americans have quit their jobs since last spring in what some have dubbed, “The Great Resignation.”
Megan Cline and Amanda Crose are among those who decided to re-evaluate what they were doing in life and shift their focus in this COVID-era.
Cline, 40, of Perrysville, Ind., quit her job at Sygma in December.
She worked at the food distribution company for 13 years, starting as a clerk in the transportation office. She moved up to supervisor and manager.
She typically worked 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, but her hours reached more into the night with COVID and staffing shortages, and she’d regularly get phone calls at home.
This made it difficult sometimes for bedtime routines with her daughter, and juggling her work, life balance, Cline said.
Cline and her husband, Gary, who’s a truck driver delivering for Aldi’s and is home at nights, have a five-year-old daughter, Charlotte, who they call Charlie.
Before working at Sygma, she worked in banking for 12 years, right out of high school, also working her way up to supervisor and manager. She was let go from her job and that led her to change career paths at that time.
She said it can be difficult for parents to get their kids ready for school, be there for bedtime and have a career.
She made the decision to quit her stressful job in mid-December.
Cline said she understands some people might not have that choice and aren’t able to do what she did.
She said there was an online meme she saw that resonated with her — you’re replaceable at work, but not replaceable at home.
“Home is my life, not work,” Cline said, adding that work had become her life and it was hard to juggle what’s most important.
Cline is now taking her time to evaluate what she wants to do next.
“The possibilities are open,” she said. “I’m keeping an open mind.”
She said she’s looking at different opportunities, such as working for herself or finding work she can do at home.
“I was so used to having a structure ...,” she said, adding that she felt she needed to accomplish something for the day, and had to get so much done.
Cline said she doesn’t want to say she’s had a mid-life crisis, but she was finally open to change again.
She said she’s had people tell her they’ve seen the change in her; that she seems more relaxed, happier and not as stressed and in a hurry.
Sister-in-law Katie Osterbur said she’s proud of Megan.
“I can already see how much happier she is,” Osterbur said.
Cline said her blood pressure has come down, with her health and mental health improving.
Others in Cline’s family also too decided it’s time for a change in careers.
Crose, 36, left her high-paying job in May 2021.
She was on the cusp of “The Great Resignation,” not realizing it.
“I don’t think it was on my radar, there was this ‘great resignation’ (movement),” Crose said, adding that she didn’t think it applied to her.
She and her husband, Josh Osterbur, were living in Florida at the time and she was an assistant superintendent of a charter school network.
She no longer liked the direction it was going in, and she said her job was no longer a fit for her.
“I resigned with no other plan,” Crose said.
She said she knew there were jobs everywhere, and if she really needed a job, she believed she could find one.
“It would be OK,” she said she told herself.
They too had just bought a house in Florida the month before she resigned.
“It’s a roller-coaster,” Crose said laughing.
Her husband, who had been teaching and had the summer off, too, in addition to owning his own fitness and training business, allowed them to travel for several weeks, per COVID restrictions. They went to Illinois, Colorado, Minnesota and Wisconsin and by the time they got back to Florida, they knew they just needed to make a change.
“Our safe place is Danville,” she said.
It’d been almost a decade since they’d called Danville home, and they’d missed it.
“You can’t live anywhere cheaper in the country,” she said.
After growing up here, they had lived in Colorado for a few years, post college. She had also taught in Rantoul a few years. After earning degrees, she’d changed roles and saw promotions through the years.
“I’m highly achievement driven. I get bored easily,” Crose said.
Crose said she was the trendsetter, and the first in the family to quit her job.
The first few months back in Danville, she said she spent time reading and doing whatever she wanted. That included spending a lot of time outdoors.
She also took that time to start building a business model.
She had an interest in starting her own business as a life and leadership coach. She didn’t think she’d start right away, maybe give it a couple years. However, she ended up starting it for this new year.
“I’m an entrepreneur,” she said, adding that it’s not really foreign to her.
She’s been meeting with clients through Zoom and remote means.
She said there are lots of people striving for something different in their life.
“Especially right now. There’s so much upheaval happening in the world,” Crose said. “People are asking themselves ‘what else is possible?’”
Crose said not everyone has the ability to quit a job and change careers easily if so desired.
“It’s very circumstantial,” she said.
She and her husband don’t have children, only “furry ones.”
Crose said she’s proud of her sister-in-law, Megan. She sees a sense of lightness and less tension with Megan.
Crose said her mother told her she’s come alive in the last several months, being less stressed, with her career change.
It takes guts to quit a job with no set future plans. It’s a brave decision to make a change, Crose added.
“If you want something bad enough, you can make it happen” she said.
In addition to being a life and leadership coach, she also supervises student teachers through the University of Illinois.
Crose said if her husband had his way, they’d be living in an RV and be further “adventuring.”
Crose said she’s not sure what the future will bring.
