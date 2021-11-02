DANVILLE — Whether you are the person who has helped The Dwelling Place serve others throughout Vermilion County or you are the person who it has helped with some of your needs.
Whether you feel confident in your place in the community or you feel invisible, isolated and lonely.
Whether you never worry about having shelter over your head or you sleep out in the open.
Whether you are never in need of a meal because you are self-sufficient or you are in need of a meal because you are experiencing difficult times, the Dwelling Place board of directors and volunteers are Giving Thanks for YOU with a free spaghetti dinner on Friday, Nov. 19.
The Dwelling Place of Vermilion County is having its annual Giving Thanks for YOU free dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19 in the gym inside First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville.
The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert and drink.
Reservations are required by Friday, Nov. 12. Call 217-213-5308.
Everyone is welcome. Everyone is valued. Everyone is respected.
