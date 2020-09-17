Saturday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m., the Danville Symphony Orchestra will return to Lincoln Park to present an afternoon concert featuring the orchestra’s stellar brass and percussion sections, each performing alone and together in an exciting and entertaining program of pop, jazz, classical and theater music that highlights the talent and virtuosity of the DSO’s musicians.
The program will feature widely familiar composers. Music Director Jeremy Swerling notes, ”This program is an amazing combination of favorite melodies arranged for a percussion ensemble of 9 musicians and a brass ensemble of 10 musicians. This will allow us to properly social distance. There will be a maximum of 15 people on the stage.”
Executive Director, Cindy Nacco said, “The Symphony hasn’t performed in the Park since 2012 and one of the few positives that we can take away from COVID is that it presented us with an opportunity to host another outdoor concert at a time when the community really needs it. Finding local family oriented activities has been very important since people aren’t traveling right now."
The concert will be free and open to the public due to the generosity of title sponsor FLP Wealth Advisors of Raymond James and other sponsors including Double S Liquid Feed and Liquid Feed Transport.
Audiences will be asked to maintain appropriate distance and encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, food and drink to enjoy while soaking up the live music. The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. The concert will be streamed live on Twitch and recorded for downloading onto other social media sites as well.
