DANVILLE — It’s going to be another busy year of new Danville police officer hires.
Tuesday morning at city hall, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. conducted a police department swearing in and promotion ceremony for probationary police officer Hailey Aukerman.
On Wednesday, Jan. 12, Williams will swear in four more probationary police officers: Jared Evans, Connor Lomax, Day’Len Davis-Williams and Ayden Lamar.
The new officers attend the 14-week police academy starting Jan. 17.
Danville Police Chief Chris Yates said the department is filling vacancies for various reasons and also hiring under the COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) grant. The Danville City Council last month approved accepting the $750,000 three-year 2021 COPS hiring program grant for six new police officers.
“We were down a few (officers) from retirements between academy sessions, and the other is for the grant. We will be hiring five more, hopefully, between now and May as well as two more from anticipated upcoming retirements,” according to Yates. “Unfortunately, academy slots are limited, and we were only able to secure five for this upcoming session. We are on several waiting lists and have additional candidates ready to go. We are busy, but it will be worth it for the community when we have everything in place.”
Aukerman’s swearing in took place this week due to her military obligations.
Yates said Aukerman “was on the previous list, just prior to this last one that we just completed, and she was somebody we knew we wanted on our team. But there was an obligation to the military services.”
She told the police department she couldn’t break a commitment.
Yates said Aukerman’s service helped prepare her for a life in law enforcement.
At the swearing in, Aukerman thanked her family for their love and support.
Yates said, “during the last few years, law enforcement’s gone through a lot of changes and a lot of challenges.”
He said of the persons who submit applications for law enforcement today, “our list may be smaller, but our quality is much better.”
The city has run three consecutive tests during the last three years because the police department continued to exhaust the eligibility list.
