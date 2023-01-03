All teenagers ages 12-18 are invited to make a difference with the Sisters of Providence and health care residents at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana.
Sister Joni Luna, SP, who coordinates the opportunity, said that all young volunteers will have the chance to interact with many Sisters of Providence, Providence Health Care residents and staff.
“This is an opportunity to invite young people to come and share in the works of love, mercy and justice of the Sisters of Providence,” she said. “For these young volunteers, it is about sharing who they are – their gifts and talents – with sisters, residents and staff who are welcoming and affirming to them.”
The next volunteer opportunity will take place on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. All teens volunteering will assist participants in activities throughout the day while also accompanying elder sisters and health care residents who are taking part in the festivities.
Other teen volunteer opportunities will take place on Saturdays, Feb. 18, March 18 and April 23. Times for these dates are 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Register online at TeenVolunteer.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sister Joni at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.
About the Sisters of Providence
The Sisters of Providence, a congregation of 214 women religious, with 300 Providence Associates, collaborate with others to create a more just and hope-filled world through prayer, education, service and advocacy. The Sisters of Providence have their motherhouse at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, located just northwest of downtown Terre Haute, Ind., which is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Saint Mother Theodore Guerin founded the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in 1840. Today, Sisters of Providence minister in 13 states, the District of Columbia and Asia, through works of love, mercy and justice. More information about the Sisters of Providence and their ministries can be found at SistersofProvidence.org.
