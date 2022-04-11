DANVILLE — A shooting incident in Danville Sunday night left a 16-year-old and 17-year-old injured.
According to Danville Police, at approximately 8:57 p.m. April 10, Danville police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of James Street for a report of possible gunshots.
Upon arrival officers located a 17-year-old male shot in the right leg and left forearm along with a 16-year-old male shot in the left leg. Both juveniles stated they were walking in the 1300 block of East English Street and observed an unknown vehicle shooting at them. Both juveniles were transported to an area hospital and were listed in stable condition.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
