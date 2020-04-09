DANVILLE — Police are investigating another shooting, this time in the area of State and Main on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 3:11 p.m., and found a 17-year-old Danville teen with a gunshot wound to his foot, according to a press release issued by Comm. Josh Webb.
Witnesses told the police the victim was outside a residence in the unit block of South State when a black-colored car drove past him and someone from the vehicle fired a shot.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening wound.
There is no suspect information available at this time, and no other injuries were reported during this incident.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.