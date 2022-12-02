A Danville man is in custody in connection with the shooting of a local teenager on Thursday.
Danville police say that around 3:50 p.m. in Thursday, officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Montclaire Street on reports of shots fired in the area.
Officers say they spoke with several witnesses who told them someone in a dark-colored Cadillac sedan had been firing shots at several individuals standing in front of a residence in the 400 block of Montclaire Street.The witnesses also stated the individuals in front of the residence were shooting back at the Cadillac.
While investigating, officers were notified that a victim had been taken to the OSF Emergency Room with non-life threatening gunshots wounds to his lower leg. Officers identified the victim as a 17-year-old male from Danville. Police say the victim told them he was walking into a residence when he heard gunfire from behind him and he was struck in the leg.
Officers checking the area saw Cadillac sedan matching the description in the 1200 block of Grant Street. A traffic stop was conducted and officers began questioning the occupants. During the follow-up investigation, one of the occupants of the vehicle was identified as a suspect in the shooting.
Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Charles R. Moody of Danville. Officers also say they recovered two handguns from the scene in the 1200 block of Grant Street and one of the handguns was found to be modified with a switch device making it an automatic weapon.
Moody was initially taken into custody on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and further charges are pending the review of this case by the Vermilion County States Attorney’s Office. Moody is being held at the Danville Public Safety Building and awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Court.
The investigation continues.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.