ALVIN — Since 20-year-old Blake Kinnett was diagnosed almost five years ago with X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), he and his family have been saving lives.
In June 2019, Illinois started ALD newborn screening. Within one year, there were nine diagnoses of four males and five females as carriers, Blake’s mother, Becky said.
Those were nine out of 166,507 screenings from June 2019 to June 2020.
“Blake has potentially saved that many lives so far,” Becky said.
The family is hoping to get 2021’s results early next year.
“I’m hoping there’s nobody else in it. But if there is, I know the early detection is going to make their lives so much easier, and basically save it,” Becky said.
She said if the diagnosis number isn’t zero, then they know those children will have a chance.
The screening started when Becky told Blake’s story to the Genetic Counseling Board in Chicago years ago when they were trying to get the newborn screening to go through. The family received help from state Rep. Tom Bennett and state Sen. Jason Barrickman, and other legislators, who helped push a procurement bill through in honor of Blake.
“It’s unbelievable how many people who have had children in the state of Illinois, and I will get a text or I’ll get a Facebook message, and they will have the actual newborn screening sheet and they’ll say ‘look, all because of Blake, our child’s getting tested,’” Becky said.
That’s when she’ll get emotional and cry.
“You feel good to know that even though we had such a horrible outcome of our situation, that we’re helping these other people. Blake is helping these other people,” Becky said.
This time of year is always a special time for the John and Becky Kinnett family. It’s the holiday time, and Dec. 1 is Team Blake Kinnett Day in Illinois.
Blake’s doctor, Dr. Troy Lund, at the University of Minnestoa, wears his Team Blake shirt faithfully on Dec. 1.
“We always get a picture of him from Minnesota,” Becky said. “So that’s really special to us. He’s great. He does a lot of research.”
Blake, who attended school in Bismarck, suffered a seizure on Feb. 11, 2017. At the University of Minnesota, he was diagnosed with ALD, a genetic disease that affects 1 in 18,000 people, mostly boys and men. The brain disorder destroys myelin, the protective sheath that surrounds the brain’s neurons — the nerve cells that allow us to think and to control our muscles.
The disease has left Blake unable to walk, see or speak.
“As far as the disease, I don’t think we’ve progressed any. I think he’s holding his own,” Becky said. “We don’t get as many smiles as we used to. He’s still aware of our voices. He responds to us still.”
Becky said there’s only one of two boys that his doctor sees who actually has some kind of response.
“So that’s amazing in itself I think,” Becky said.
In Blake’s initial diagnosis, he was given two years to live. It will be five years since that time in February.
She said they’ve been fortunate Blake has not been in and out of the hospital a lot.
There’s no cure for ALD at this point. When Blake was diagnosed, the disease was too far advanced for efforts such as a bone marrow transplant. Blake’s case is rare in that it usually hits children from 2-10 years old.
“What would help Blake, is they’re doing research on myelin regeneration. Now if that ever happens is one thing. That would be great. We don’t know what Blake would ever obtain from that. He could possibly get something back. He could possibly not,” Becky said. “It’s just a lot of it is based on the damage that’s already done to the brain.”
The family does a lot of fundraising for research, but COVID-19 has affected that.
Becky said the annual motorcycle race, which includes Jeeps and other vehicles now in its fourth year and through the State Line Riders who are a part of A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois, raised $11,000 this year for the University of Minnesota where they have an ALD clinic and Dr. Lund is at.
“They’re (the A.B.A.T.E. State Line Riders) Blake’s family. We met them several years ago when this all started, and they have been by our side ever since,” Becky said.
“For 2022, we want to do something a little bit bigger. I would like to get some type of venue around the Danville area, and we would like to expand that into like a Family Fun Day,” she said.
“I want to make it kind of like a corporate sponsorship and get businesses involved; maybe do a corporate competition to help raise money for research. I want to make this as big as I can,” she said.
She said maybe they could have something for couples at night, such as just for parents with a band playing, along with the usual ride. They’d also like to get Jeep clubs involved.
“We bought a Jeep this year,” Becky said. “You’ll see it around town. It has the Team Blake logo on it.”
The logo is on a tire cover her husband bought her that’s on the back of the Jeep.
“We bought (the Jeep) because we were able to get Blake in it, and he loves when the top’s out. He loves to move and he loves the wind ... He always loved to do that kind of thing anyway, but this is just something special that we can do for him,” Becky said.
“His mom’s a Jeep driver now,” she said laughing.
Becky also said they wouldn’t be able to do all these extra things if it hasn’t been for all the support that they’ve had from the community.
“It’s been absolutely amazing. There’s just people all over this place that have been so good to us. We’ve been very fortunate to be able to provide him with a bit more than some families can do. We wouldn’t be able to do that if it wasn’t for all the support that we’ve been given. It’s amazing,” Becky said.
“Obviously there is so much research that still needs to be done, and the only way to do that is through funding,” Becky added.
In addition to his doctor in Minnesota, Blake also has doctors at Riley’s in Indianapolis, Carle and Christie Clinic.
“You know they always say it takes a village to raise a child; well guess what, it takes several hospitals and doctors to help ...,” Becky said. “We found connections throughout the five years with different people, and we’ve kept them.”
“Blake has proven doctors wrong, and you know he’s a gift in himself,” Becky added.
She said John always asks her what she wants for Christmas.
“I’ve got him,” she said about Blake.
She said Blake responds to them when talking to him. They have good days and bad days. They try to continue and keep him involved as much as they can. With COVID-19 and his immune system being lower, they’ve had to be careful too in going places.
Becky and John have two other children. Blake also is Uncle Blake to Becky and John’s two grandchildren.
“They know who Uncle Blakie is and they love uncle Blakie,” Becky said. “We’re just very thankful for Blake.”
