“Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one.” Jane Howard
“The doctor told him he was going to die,” my 82-year-old cousin Betty Norah said, recounting a bit of family history about her father, my great-uncle Robert Runnels, defying the odds and surviving the Spanish flu.
Although I had heard many family stories, this one was new. Uncle Bob (as my mother still calls him) hopped a freight train in Oklahoma in the early 1910s and started a new life for himself in Chicago. That event set the course for my life because his younger brother, my grandfather, Ike, did the exact same thing a few years later.
When the Spanish flu pandemic struck and Uncle Bob found himself sick, he did the one thing that came naturally — he went back home to his family. According to the story, Uncle Bob collapsed into his mother’s lap, my great-grandma Ida Runnels. His only recollection for the two weeks he was out of it was his mother in her apron, either feeding him or stirring a pot on the stove.
Two weeks later he was better. As Betty shared, “By the time Daddy died (in 1976) that doctor had been dead some 20 years.”
The world has been disrupted by a new pandemic, the coronavirus. Our daily behavior has changed. There are people whose health is at risk every day because their jobs are considered essential to all of us. Some work in the medical field; others work in grocery stores.
These folks are essential to our physical health, but each of us also has several people who are essential to our emotional health. Those people are family, whether it’s by birth or by choice. Those people keep us. Sometimes they keep us fed, sometimes they keep us sane, sometimes they keep us laughing. Most importantly, they keep us in their hearts and they are kept in ours.
Maybe it’s in her nature, maybe it’s what Uncle Bob or other relatives would have done. At the beginning of this pandemic, my mother had the brilliant idea (and this time I’m not being sarcastic) of connecting with family.
In the first weekend of home confinement (better known as the stay-in-place order), my mother arranged a videoconference with Cousin Betty in Chicago, another distant cousin in Texas, and myself. The four of us chatted for three hours. Our hearts were so full from sharing stories, old pictures, and family history that we did it again a week later, inviting more family members.
The second call had more than 20 cousins on it from all over the country from California to Maryland. We’ve now created a private family group on Facebook that has nearly 100 family members, many of whom have never met. In fact, my Texas cousin, Stephanie, and I originally connected on an ancestry site. Her great-grandmother Anna, my grandfather Ike, and Uncle Bob are siblings.
Although most of us have never met, there’s more than just blood that we share. There’s a desire to be kept. As we’ve gotten together during this pandemic to meet and keep the family history alive, we’re actually the ones being kept. We’re being kept by the memories, the love, the laughs, and even the tears.
It doesn’t matter if they’re blood or choice relatives, we all deserve to connect or reconnect with someone who we’ve kept in our hearts and who has us in theirs. My prayer is that all who read this will have the opportunity to be like Cousin Betty and tell the story of what it was like during these times.
