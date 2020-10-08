Vermilion County, as trustee, has completed its tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2016 and prior real estate taxes.
The county, as trustee, will now offer for sale the real estate obtained to the public. It will offer approximately 406 properties through a sealed bid auction sale. All sealed bids must be in the Vermilion County Treasurer's Office, 201 N. Vermilion St., first floor, Danville, no later than the close of business on Oct. 9.
The sale of these lots should be a major benefit to the taxing district and neighboring property owners. This sale will place the properties into the hands of individuals who have an interest in owning them. The county, as trustee, hopes that these new owners will maintain the property and keep the real estate taxes paid. By eliminating abandoned properties, the appearance of the neighborhood should improve and the value of adjoining properties should increase.
The required minimum bid is $800 per property. All will be sold to the highest sealed bid received on or before Oct. 9. Complete bidder's packets and sale catalogs are available at the Vermilion County Treasurer's Office or online at www.iltaxsale.com.
For further sale information, contact the Auction Sale Department of the Vermilion County Tax Agent's Office at 1-800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744 or visit www.iltaxsale.com. Office hours are 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.