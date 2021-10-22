DANVILLE — The city of Danville’s proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 budget includes a 15.48 percent increase in general fund tax revenue projections.
City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey this week told the Danville City Council that the total general fund tax revenue projection is $26.05 million. The $3.49 million increase from last year’s budget is largely due to the “Leveling the Playing Field Act” which requires online retailers to collect and remit local sales tax in addition to state sales tax, according to Massey.
Massey presented a first draft budget to aldermen. The council will act in December on the city’s new budget, which doesn’t go into effect until May 1, 2022.
The city’s general fund budget totals $29.67 million, with other funds coming in at $39.68 million. Total budget of all fields, less department transfers, is $60.93 million.
Pension fund actuary contribution recommendations are $5,078,359 for the fire pension and $4,545,742 for the police pension. The public safety pension fee, tax levy abatement, is to provide $1,680,759 for the fire pension and $1,120,506 for the police pension. General fund contributions would be $1 million for the fire pension and $683,955 for the police pension. Differences will be made up by the property tax levy.
The city has budgeted aggressive additional payments toward the pensions — $480,000 for fire and $320,000 for police.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the city is 4 percent more funded in the fire pension and 2.5 percent more funded in the police pension than a couple years ago.
Harrison Park Golf Course’s budget is $401,016; the storm and sanitary sewer budget is $7.5 million; and the solid waste budget is $3.1 million. Extra money has been allocated with the goal of paying off the golf cart lease early to save on interest, Massey said.
The total enterprise funds are up from $8.4 million this fiscal year to a proposed $11 million in the new budget.
Massey said the city, along with many employers, are working to combat the labor shortage.
After completing a wage study about five years ago, city officials are budgeting $25,000 to have another one completed.
The budget includes any non-union personnel below mid-point salaries to be brought up to the mid-point.
The budget also includes all city personnel receiving a 3 percent salary increase, subject to bargaining unit agreement and city council approval.
Williams Jr. said a recent preliminary audit shows the city with about $10.4 million in reserves.
Williams said $1.2 million has to stay in reserves, per city ordinance. The next $400,000 goes to pensions, and $4 million has been earmarked for demolitions including Bresee Tower.
He said $4 million will be going to roads this next year.
The current budget also doesn’t include the city’s federal COVID-19 funding.
Williams said budget discussions will continue at each committee and council meeting in the next few months.
With the city’s proposed 2021 tax levy, the city’s property tax rate is expected to stay about the same, going from $2.3629 to $2.3881 per $100 of equalized assessed valuation. City officials are projecting no change in the equalized assessed valuation of last year’s $297 million. The total levy of $7.1 million is a 1.06 percent increase.
