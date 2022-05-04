Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, those looking to satisfy a sweet tooth can head to downtown Danville for the “Sweets in the Streets” First Fridays event.
The sweets-themed event will have a community bake sale, live music, games and more, according to City of Danville Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer.
The Fischer Theatre will have concessions open for the evening, as well as a showing of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the movie are $5 and can be purchased at the theatre or online at www.atthefischer.com.
There will also be movie characters hanging out around the theatre for photo opportunities, according to Greer.
Vermilion River Beer Company will have cupcake and beer pairings with Kayla’s Chic Treats, who will also be auctioning off two gourmet cakes in the Fisher Theatre’s lobby.
Between Lovin’ Cup Food Truck, Lainey’s Ice Cream, Kona Ice and Suzi Q’s Food Truck, there will be a variety of options for food and sweet treats, including cotton candy, ice cream, shaved ice, elephant ears, funnel cakes, lemon shake ups and more.
There will also be a community bake sale in Temple Plaza throughout the evening and an old fashioned candy cart to add to the sweet-themed environment.
Musicians will be strolling downtown serenading people, and Danville Sweet Adelines will perform at Temple Plaza at 6 p.m.
Jennifer Martindill, publicity chair for the four-part harmony barbershop chorus, said the group practices every Monday night.
“It’s a commitment, but it’s a fun commitment,” she said.
Martindill, who has been in the group for about eight years and was just recently elected vice-president, said the group actually gained more members through the pandemic rather than losing any, something she said differed from other choruses the group had heard about.
“We’ve progressed since (the pandemic),” Martindill said. “We’re really looking forward to singing downtown.”
Martindill said her favorite parts of being a Sweet Adelines member include the friendships she has made and singing harmonies with other members.
She said the group is honored to be a part of the City of Danville event this month because she has noticed a lot of people venture downtown, especially during the First Fridays events, and looks forward to more opportunities in the future.
“We’re just looking forward to singing to a diverse cross section of our city,” Martindill said. “We’re just excited that we’re going to have a big audience to sing to.”
Also included in the event Friday is community yoga in Kresge Park, which will continue with each First Fridays event through the spring and summer months.
The free hour-long yoga classes begin at 5 p.m. and are for all levels of yogis. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats.
In case of inclement weather, affected events will be canceled. The First Fridays Facebook page will have updates the day of each class: facebook.com/firstfridaysdanville.
Sponsors for the First Fridays events include: Carle Health, OSF HealthCare, Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness, Hayley Siefert with Keller Williams Realty Group, Pete Goodwin with Country Financial, Christie Clinic, Vermilion Advantage, Watchfire, thyssenkrupp Dynamic Components, Lima Bean Glassworks and Gifts, Sweet Repeats, Aqua Illinois, Two Roads Wellness Clinic and Amanda Galloway with Country Financial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.