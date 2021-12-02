DANVILLE — After missing their fall show the last two years and annual Christmas luncheon last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Danville Sweet Adelines are excited about performing in front of audiences again.
Danville Sweet Adelines' Christmas Luncheon and Silent Auction, "We Need a Little Christmas," is Saturday, Dec. 11 at Danville Area Community College's Bremer Center. Doors open at 11 a.m., with music and lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Admission is $20. Call (217) 474-0473 for reservations, which are necessary.
"We are so excited to return to the stage," said Jennifer Martindill, publicity chairwoman.
Martindill said they sang the National Anthem at Danville Dans' baseball games and performed at the Festival of Trees this year. The group is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
"We are such a family, and get together every Monday night for rehearsal," said show chairwoman Marilyn Kochell. The other show chairwoman is Donna Dunham, and director is Peggy Marruffo.
"We are more than ready to see our audience again," Kochell said.
She said they have such a loyal audience, and the Christmas luncheon kind of kicks off the holidays.
Kochell, formerly of Danville who now lives in Covington, Ind., said their audience comes from Indiana and Illinois. Dunham lives in Perrysville, Ind.
Kochell said about the Christmas luncheon, "we wanted a very upbeat show."
She said everyone needs a little Christmas cheer, with the years we've had.
She said they have some fun and classic songs, such as "Jingle Bells" and "Jingle Bell Rock." Some children's songs will be "I'm Gettin' Nuttin' for Christmas," "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus," and "Holly Jolly Christmas."
Some quartet numbers will be "I'll Be Home For Christmas," which Kochell says will probably be the tearjerker for the show, and "Carol of the Bells."
They also have a a religious section of music, and Martindill tells the Christmas story.
"She always does a great job," Kochell said.
Audience participation songs also will be included. The group will sing "Silent Night" and "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear," and "O Holy Night."
"We're just excited to sing again. We're just looking forward to it," Kochell said.
She said the community is very fortunate to have such wonderful singing groups.
"There are so many talented people in Danville," she said.
Kochell was 23 years old when she joined Danville Sweet Adelines. She's been singing for 44 years.
"Singing keeps you young," she said, adding that it's a great group.
