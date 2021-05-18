DANVILLE — After they were forced to sing individually online through Zoom last year, the Sweet Adelines are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year and members are excited to sing together again.
Ruth Pancoast, who is a 50-year member and joined the Danville Sweet Adelines shortly after the local group was formed in 1971, said hearing the group together at a venue, “it just gives you chills.”
Pancoast said friends kept bugging her to join and “the first night I was there I was hooked.”
She said she’s rarely missed rehearsals, only due to vacations.
The group normally rehearses on Monday nights at Harrison Park Clubhouse, but with COVID-19, they only met online last year.
They had to sing parts separately, Pancoast said, due to the computer time lag.
“COVID has been an odd year. We haven’t performed at all,” said Jennifer Martindill, publicity chairwoman. “We’re hoping to get back to that in the next year.”
Martindill said they know they want to have some type of show, public gathering for the anniversary. That’s still taking shape.
“There’s friendships involved with this too,” Pancoast said. It’s heartbreaking when members pass away, she added.
The group started with about 25-30 members and has had as many as 45 members.
The group, which can use new members, has had a Westville high school student participate.
“There’s no age limit, as long as you sing and do your part,” Pancoast said.
Pancoast said it’s fun to sing for people, such as for birthdays, Singing Valentines and their concerts, and to see people smile.
Pancoast too said the chorus competitions through the years made them work harder to improve themselves.
She fondly remembers a quartet she was in came in third one year out of 18 competitors.
The Sweet Adelines celebrated their 50th anniversary with a party Monday night at Jocko’s. Current and former members were invited.
They are looking forward to singing the National Anthem at a Danville Dans baseball game again this year, in addition to a possible fall concert at Danville Area Community College’s Bremer Center.
Their show fundraiser pays their director, Peggy Marruffo, and for their music.
The group in past years also raised money for local charities through its annual Christmas luncheon, which included an auction.
Sweet Adelines President Maureen Hinkle has been with the group for 38 years.
“I truly enjoy singing harmony and hearing the notes,” she said.
“Some of the women are our best friends. We get together every week,” Hinkle added.
Hinkle too said she’s enjoyed entertaining throughout the community.
“That’s always fun,” she said.
She said one of the main things she’s enjoyed is their fall show. It’s always kind of story and scripted. One of the members writes a script, which she’s done a lot of and enjoyed.
“It’s just been fun to sing,” Hinkle said.
