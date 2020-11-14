The Vermilion County Board this week thanked two board members for their service, who will be leaving their seats.
Chuck Nesbitt in District 3 has served eight years. He didn’t seek re-election, with Shelley McLain the only candidate who ran for the seat in the Nov. 3 election.
Greg Thatcher in District 7, who was absent from Tuesday’s meeting, served two years and lost in the Nov. 3 election to Jerry Hawker.
Nesbitt said he’s proud of serving on the county board’s Public Safety Committee and its accomplishments including adding a couple county sheriff’s deputies and video visitation system at the county jail which makes it safer for correctional officers.
He’s also proud of keeping the Public Safety Building “well maintained,” in honor too of his father who was on the Danville Public Building Commission in the 1970s when the PSB was engineered, funded and built.
“It has always been very important to me to keep the PSB in good working order,” according to Nesbitt.
County Board Chairman Larry Baughn said newly elected county board members will be sworn in at the next county board meeting on Dec. 7.
Other office holders to be sworn in, including state’s attorney and circuit clerk, will be sworn in at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 1 at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse.
Cassy Carter also will be filling the position of financial resources director. Erika Briggs, current director, will be sworn in as auditor next month.
The county board also Tuesday heard a land bank update from director Mike Davis; approved the collection of November delinquent taxes; and approved budget amendments for the county coroner of $10,000 due to an unexpected number of autopsies in the current budget year; animal regulations due to $7,000 in additional donations collected independently due to the foundation fundraising being impacted by COVID-19 (from $15,000 to a new budgeted goal of $22,000); transferring $3,413 for the state’s attorney office to pay for one month of salary for the director of the Child Advocacy Center; and a line item transfer of $6,000 due to additional COVID-19 costs including for cleaning and mailings for the Danville Election Commission. Funds for the election commission were moved from education/training, dues/license fees, contractural/professional services and travel expenses.
County board members also approved purchasing a mid-sized excavator with a mulching head attachment for $137,342 from Altorfor CAT of Urbana.
The bid wasn’t the lowest received, by about $19,000, but County Engineer Adrian Greenwell said they expect this piece of equipment, compared to a Bobcat, to be a better machine, more productive, and they anticipate fewer repairs and more cost savings in the long run.
Appointments approved by the board: reappointment of David Wright of Oakwood on the CRIS Board of Trustees; Celeste Widolff of Rossville on the Vermilion County Board of Health to replace Molly Nicholson and reappointment of Curtis Girouard of Danville on the Vermilion County Mental Health 708 Board.
