The Survivor Resource Center will host the first ever “Dancing for the Stars” event on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Historic Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville at 7 p.m.
This event is billed to be an evening of fun and dance as local “celebrities” partner with area dance professionals. It is hoped that this will become an annual event.
The funds raised from the event will assist SRC with the ability to provide services to over 400 clients in Vermilion, Clark and Edgar counties. Services that are supported by donations include individual, family and group counseling, medical advocacy in the hospital emergency department, 24-hour crisis hotline, legal advocacy in the court system, case management services and prevention education programs in area schools and in the community, along with professional trainings.
SRC is a non-profit organization that is funded through grants and fundraisers and the fundraising event will is designed to make an impact on survivors in the community.
Dancers are Amanda Brown and Kris Bell, Andrea Troxel with Danviile Fire Chief Don McMasters, Hannah Clingan and Hunter LaFave, Heather Pierce with Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., and Merrit Spicer partnering with Police Chief Chris Yates.
The panel of judges include Jane McFadden, Amy Thompson, Steve Brandy, Nicole VanHyfte and the audience. Attendees are urged to bring cash in hand to vote with dollars for your favorite pair of dancers. Tickets can be purchased at-atthefischer.com.
If you have questions or would like information on sponsorship opportunities, contact SRC at 217-446-1337 or email Marcie Sheridan, director@survivorresourcecenter.org.
