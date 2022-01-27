DANVILLE — Survivor Resource Center is moving to a larger location in downtown Danville.
Now located at 923 N. Vermilion St. in Danville, Executive Director Marcie Sheridan said they’re hopeful to move into the new location, the first floor of the First Midwest Bank building in downtown Danville, 27 N. Vermilion St., early next month.
“We are looking forward to being a part of the downtown area ...,” according to Sheridan.
They still will be leasing their space, she said.
“We were outgrowing the space here,” Sheridan said of the current site.
She said they’ve grown over the years and have been able to hire enough people to meet the demand for services.
The center received an $88,000 grant through the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority to hire two full-time prevention educators focusing on schools and after school education. The three-year grant starts in February, and they are currently looking to hire for the educator positions.
Survivor Resource Center (SRC) already is in Vermilion County schools, but they’re looking to expand and offer after school programs as part of its prevention work, Sheridan said.
The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) announced grant awards totaling $4.5 million in state fiscal year 2022 Community-Based Violence Prevention and Intervention Program funds.
SRC, formerly known as the Vermilion County Rape Crisis Center, moved into Danville from Tilton. It is a non-profit agency supported through grants and community donations. It is committed to ending sexual violence in the community and serves Vermilion, Edgar and Clark counties in Illinois.
SRC is among the 31 organizations to receive grants to provide community engagement and support, prevention supports for children, youth and families at risk for being harmed or harming others, and long-term or ongoing trauma-informed support and services both to those harmed by violence and those who have harmed others.
“These grants will empower organizations to provide programs and services that meet the unique needs of their communities. They also align with the State Violence Prevention Plan which promotes prevention programming that aims to build safe and thriving communities by addressing individual and community trauma and community violence,” said ICJIA Acting Executive Director Delrice Adams, through a press release.
lCJIA’s 2020-2024 State Violence Prevention Plan goals include stopping violence and promoting safety; supporting children, youth and families; advancing equity in communities; and building healthy communities.
SRC serves all ages and genders of sexual assault victims and their loved ones by providing individual, family and group counseling; legal and medical advocacy; case management; and awareness/prevention programs for community members and professionals. The services are free and confidential.
The center operates a 24-hour hotline, 217-446-1337 or 1-866-617-3224, that is staffed with local, trained professionals and volunteers to provide help and answer questions.
When the center moved into Danville, Sheridan said the Danville site is more centrally located and offered more space. They have a staff of about 20.
A 5K downtown fundraiser also was recently announced for the center as part of the city of Danville’s First Fridays.
It will be the first Glow Downtown 5K in downtown Danville on Friday, March 4. Race registration is from 5-6 p.m. at Temple Plaza. This is for check in, picking up T-shirts, and getting some glow paint or glow jewelry. Runners will gather between Walnut and Vermilion streets to begin the race at 6:30 p.m. Runners will run through black-lit downtown Danville and then north on Hazel street to Springhill Cemetery. Participants will wind through the lantern-lit paths of the cemetery and then back to downtown Danville to the finish line. There will glowing, music and fun at the nighttime run.
Registration is $12 and a t-shirt is $18, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Survivor Resource Center. The last day to register with a t-shirt is Feb. 18. Register at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F44ACAF2D A3FEC43-glow. Inclement weather date: tentatively April 8.
Sheridan said they are grateful to the city for providing the fundraiser proceeds to the center.
The glow theme fits in well with the Glo Bingo fundraisers they already have, she said.
“It is such a unique event and sounds like it will be a lot of fun,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.