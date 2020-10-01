Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy is partnering with Vermilion County Title for their third annual domestic violence awareness month supply drive to benefit Crosspoint at the Y Domestic Violence and Transitional Shelter.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and in order to bring awareness they created an annual supply drive three years ago.
Donations can be dropped off at Vermilion County Title, Vermilion County Administration Building and Crosspoint at the Y. Donations of cleaning products, towels, diapers, personal care products and other various are needed to support those in need who reside at the Crosspoint at the Y Domestic Violence and Transitional Shelter.
“I would like to thank Ryan and Pat O’Shaughnessy of Vermilion County Title as well as Crosspoint Executive Director Chad Hays for participating in the supply drive as we support survivors, and spread the message that violence has no place in healthy relationships,” Lacy stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.